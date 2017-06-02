Foods To Avoid Before Sex!

June 2, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Bad Foods For Sex, Foods To Avoid Before Sex

NY Post reports doctors and scientists suggest avoiding these foods before heavy breathing commences.

  • Red Meat – it’s difficult for your body to digest, making it work harder to do so, and can often leave you feeling lethargic and tired.
  • Cheese – it produces excess mucus, leaves you bloated and can reduce intimate desire
  • Broccoli – you don’t want little trees in your teeth… or gas!
  • Chewing Gum – try breath mints versus this, which too can cause gas!
  • Alcohol – only if you’re racing each other to see who can fall asleep the fastest.

Enjoy your weekend swing from the chandelier, and Monday’s chiropractic appointment.

