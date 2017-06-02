Jennifer Garner Calls Out People Magazine for Unauthorized Cover Story

The People cover features a photo of the actress with the headline “Jennifer Garner: Life After Heartbreak.”

In a Facebook post, she writes, “Before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.”

The article, which talks about how she’s allegedly coping with her divorce from Ben Affleck, has no actual quotes from Garner. Instead it quotes an unnamed source saying that the actress isn’t ready to date because “Ben was the love of her life.” For the record, Jen writes, “I have three wonderful kids and my family is

complete.”

The couple separated two years ago and filed for divorce in April.

People released a statement saying the magazine “covers Hollywood stars beloved by our audience, and our story on Jennifer Garner is fair and truthful.”