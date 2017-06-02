Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx Speak on Behalf of Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin’s comedic colleagues say they understand taking things too far. That it comes with the job.

In case you’ve been off the grid this week, Kathy’s been caught in a firestorm of criticism for a post holding a bloody head resembling President Trump.

CNN fired her, as did Squatty Potty.

“Shazam” host Jamie Foxx told Entertainment Tonight that “as comedians sometimes you do go beyond, past the line.”

“I still love Kathy Griffin. She went past the line, she’ll pay for it in the way she pays for it, and we’ll go out and we’ll laugh with her again.”

“Don’t kill the comedian,” Foxx continued. “There’s a lot of people out here doing really bad things and every time a comedian says anything, says something about peanuts, ‘You’re peanut-shaming!’ Say something about dolphins, ‘Oh my god, you’re a dolphin-shamer.’ We’re the comics, we’re entertainers, we don’t mean any harm.”

Jim Carrey also spoke to ET. “I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because that line is not real,” Carrey said. “If you step out into that spotlight and you’re doing the crazy things that [Trump] is doing, we’re the last line of defense. And really, comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing.”