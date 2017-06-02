Judge Reinhold Is Hosting “Totally 80s Month” On HDNet Movies

Raise your hand if you love the 80s! Keep it up if you love movies!

Ladies and gents, the one and only Judge Reinhold will be hosting “Totally 80s Month” on HDNet Movies! Every night in June you can catch one of your favorite 80s flicks including his own Vice Versa. There’s also going to be a “Power Watch” weekend (June 24th through June 26th) featuring a 31-movie marathon.

If you didn’t know, Judge loves himself some Texas. So much so that HDNet filmed everything for “Totally 80s Month” right her in DFW…the Coyote Drive In Theater to be exact. You can see him cozied up in his pajamas and sitting in a cushy recliner.