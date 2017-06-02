Kathy Griffin Hires Celebrity Lawyer Lisa Bloom, Claims Trump Family Is Bullying Her

June 2, 2017 5:26 AM By Rebekah Black
Well that didn’t last long.

A few days after comedian Kathy Griffin issued an apology for her beheaded Trump picture, she’s now turning the tables. While her apology remains in place, Griffin is now claiming that she’s being bullied by the Trump family. She’s even go so far as hiring celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom.

Kathy Griffin is planning to hold a press conference today at 9AM. She along with Bloom plan to explain the reasoning behind the bloody Trump head picture and give a response to the bullying by the Trump family.

We will try to keep you updated on the situation as it progresses.

