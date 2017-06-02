Kathy Griffin Holds Press Conference: Says She’s Received “Death Threats”

In a news conference this morning with attorney Lisa Bloom by her side, Kathy Griffin accused President Trump and his family of “using their power to target her.”

“If you don’t stand up, you get run over,” Griffin said. What’s happening to me has never happened in this great country. A sitting president of the U.S. … is personally trying to ruin my life forever.”

“As a result of the first family bullying her, she has been vilified, getting death threats, fired from multiple jobs and had multiple events canceled,” Bloom said.

Bloom, a victim’s rights attorney, is most recently known for representing Fox contributor Wendy Walsh, who accused host Bill O’Reilly for sexual harassment.

Earlier this week, Kathy Griffin posted a photo of her holding up a blood head that looked like Trump.

She profusely, and quickly, apologized.

“I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far,” she said via video. “I made a mistake and I was wrong.”

“Kathy never imagined it could be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump. That was never what she intended,” Bloom said.