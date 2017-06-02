Learn How Critics Feel about “Wonder Woman”, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” and “Dean” with Demetri Martin and Kevin Kline

Dean – Rated PG-13

Writer/Director/Comedian Demetri Martin stars alongside Academy Award winner Kevin Kline in this comedic and heartfelt tale about a father and son coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between. Dean (Martin) is an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with the recent death of his mother means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His retired engineer dad Robert (Kline) takes a more regimented approach to grief, including putting the family home up for sale. Both father and son set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans. Dean also stars Mary Steenburgen.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com notes, “Dean‘s light touch with heavy themes — and a talented cast led by writer-director-star Demetri Martin — help compensate for the familiar story’s narrative drift.” 63% LIKE

Blake: great to see the talented Demetri Martin on the big screen with Kevin Kline, and my sources say both make the trip to the Magnolia Cinema (3699 McKinney Ave. Suite 100), which is testing out the movie, worth it! If Dean does well there, it will spread to other theaters.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie – Rated PG

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named “Captain Underpants”.

Critics: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is fresh, filled with child… ahem… and adult kid/friendly humor, and a character with an oversize diaper that and gives both enough to laugh at! Theaters will be filled with kids singing, “tra-la-laaa.” 82% LIKE!

Blake: take kids, laugh at a superhero who forgot his tights, munch on popcorn, and have fun! Kevin Hart and Ed Helms are great in voicing two of the primary characters, and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, will dance it’s way to major box-office bucks!

Wonder Woman – Rated PG-13

An Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster).

Critics: “Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot’s charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 93% LIKE!!!

Blake: Wonder Woman has room to grow, improve, lighten-up on CGI, and despite limited flaws, it inspires, and is exactly what’s needed to begin summer with girl-power box-office BOOM! Most everyone will be entertained and I expect lots of Wonder Women at my door, come Halloween:). Wonder Woman will be big at the bank for Warner Bros!

A pretty well balanced new movie weekend with something for everyone!