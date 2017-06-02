Police Pay A Visit To Stan Lee After Elder Abuse Accusations

June 2, 2017 8:03 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: bruises, Daughter, elder abuse, joan, Pictures, Stan Lee, Wife

After an interview with Stan Lee, his wife, and their daughter, police have deemed the elder abuse accusations as completely baseless.

Apparently, a bitter old ex-business partner came to police with three-year-old pictures of bruises on Joan Lee’s arm, accusing their daughter of elder abuse. The claim was that Joan had been pushed by her daughter.

Police did question Stan Lee, Joan, and their daughter separately. The verdict is that there was no elder abuse whatsoever. Like any other elderly person, Joan just bruises easily. According to Stan, this is just a unhappy ex-partner who is mad they no longer work together.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live