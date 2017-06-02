Police Pay A Visit To Stan Lee After Elder Abuse Accusations

After an interview with Stan Lee, his wife, and their daughter, police have deemed the elder abuse accusations as completely baseless.

Apparently, a bitter old ex-business partner came to police with three-year-old pictures of bruises on Joan Lee’s arm, accusing their daughter of elder abuse. The claim was that Joan had been pushed by her daughter.

Police did question Stan Lee, Joan, and their daughter separately. The verdict is that there was no elder abuse whatsoever. Like any other elderly person, Joan just bruises easily. According to Stan, this is just a unhappy ex-partner who is mad they no longer work together.