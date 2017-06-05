Alberta Man Continues To Mow His Lawn In The Middle Of A Tornado

A little advice from Texas to Canada…if you see a giant tornado in your backyard, TAKE COVER!!!

When a tornado hits, the last thing you want to do is mow your lawn. Why? Because a tornado can change patterns instantly.

Meet the man who defied all tornado logic and managed to survive! Theunis Wessels refused to come inside after spotting a huge tornado practically in his own backyard. His wife and daughter begged him to come inside, but he insisted it was going in the other direction. Again, not a gamble you want to take.

Man mows grass with tornado behind him! https://t.co/Zb94ARwevL — Rose (@rzc2007) June 5, 2017

His wife Cecilia is the one who snapped the insane moment saying…

“I literally took the picture to show my mum and dad in South Africa, ‘Look there’s a tornado,’ and now everyone is like, ‘Why is your husband mowing the lawn?’ Our whole street, everyone was on their back patios taking pictures.”

And if you need proof other people were just standing around watching, here you go.

My mom just sent me these photos, the view from her place in #ThreeHills right now! #abstorm @hbthreehills pic.twitter.com/2l3jC4fP02 — Bobbi Cullum (@RealTurkeyLady) June 2, 2017

Wow!