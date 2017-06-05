Dallas Police Downtown Headquarters On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Package Found

June 5, 2017 11:01 AM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Dallas Police, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Police Downtown Headquarters

At this moment, the Dallas Police Department’s downtown headquarters is on lockdown, due to a suspicious package found near the north entrance, as reported by CBS 11.

The DPD bomb squad is working on inspecting the package. Lamar and Belleview Streets are closed, as part of a precautionary measure.

A Dallas Police Department sergeant sent an email to all employees who work in the building, telling them to avoid the area at this time. Some workers have left the area, while officers and other workers are on standby outside the building.

Authorities request “anyone in the vicinity stay clear until this incident is resolved and made safe.”

Story developing….

 

