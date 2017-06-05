Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert

June 5, 2017 6:03 AM By David Rancken
Ariana Grande pulled out all the stops for Manchester. After the bombing just before her concert last week, she returned to Manchester in full force. Not only that, but she brought along a lot of celebrity friends for the ride.

Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Justin Bieber to Katy Perry brought down the house in one epic evening. All the proceeds went directly to the victims and their families affected by the Manchester attack.

Now they did broadcast the entire show LIVE of YouTube, you can watch that below. Warning it’s over three hours of awesomeness.

But if you just want the highlights, we’ve got you covered. Let’s starts with Ariana and The Black Eyed Peas singing “Where Is The Love.”

Ariana sand “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Justin Bieber was brought to tears while telling the audience “God is in the midst of the darkness.”

Katy Perry encouraged everyone to choose love before doing a ten minute set.

Ariana even did a performance with Miley Cyrus.

As well as some solo stuff, like her new song Malibu.

It was truly an amazing night. Everyone came together for love, support, and most importantly for Manchester.

 

 

