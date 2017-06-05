Kim Kardashian’s Uncle Helped Brandy “Moesha” Norwood Until Paramedics Arrive

When Brandy “Moesha” Norwood was found Friday morning, unconscious, aboard a Delta LAX to JFK bound plane, taxiing to the runway, the plane was turned back to the terminal, while passengers and flight attendants rushed to help her, and some asking, “Is there a doctor on the plane?”

Fortunately Kim Kardashian’s uncle was aboard that plane, and is the doctor who attended to Brandy until paramedics arrived, according to TMZ.

A passenger who was sitting near Brandy, said the singer/actress took a pill, and was soon unconscious.

As previously reported, Brandy’s hectic work schedule has been blamed for her exhaustion, and she is currently taking time off to rest.