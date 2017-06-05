Lost Uber Drives Through Middle Of Golf Course (Video)

June 5, 2017 2:10 PM
If you drive for Uber, you should be required to have a solid grasp of the city you live in.  It makes it easier and more convenient for both parties if you know where you’re going, and five stars get thrown around like hot cakes.

This poor fella in South Essex though made a wrong turn somewhere, and found his way onto the middle of a golf course.  Luckily, nobody was hurt, except for maybe the Uber driver’s feelings and reputation as some golfers filmed the entire thing.  Apparently he got lost on his way to a barbecue.

A spokesperson from Uber declined to comment.

Via Metro

