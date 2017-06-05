McDonald’s Getting Into the Delivery Business

In a sign of the upcoming apocalypse, McDonald’s is now delivering. Come to find out, delivery is not new to McDonald’s – they’ve been doing so in Asia and the Middle East where it accounts for 40% of sales.

McDonald’s has announced that delivery is now available at 2,000 U.S. locations, with plans to expand to 3,500 stores by the end of the month.

“We are encouraged by early results in the U.S. where delivery is resonating well, particularly with our younger customers,” Easterbrook said.

He added that more than half these orders are in the evening or late at night. Average delivery time: 30 minutes.

Please note that a study out today says it’s bad to eat late at night.

And it’s bad to eat at McDonald’s.