New Yoga Pants Contain Sensors That May Help You Improve Posture and Positions

Ready for vibrating yoga pants!? Haha!

Muscle and Fitness reports such… exists!

Australian brand “Wearable X” new “Nadi X” fitness tights have motion sensors that detect your position and will vibrate if you need to get into a better pose.

Wearable X claims the new “Nadi X” tights may actually help improve your posture, yoga positions and can be ordered on-line with arrival expected in August.

At $299 per pair, they should exercise for you, while you watch TV!

Does this mean I’ll soon see women who wear these just start shaking? Talk about a conversation starter… lol!