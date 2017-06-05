New Yoga Pants Contain Sensors That May Help You Improve Posture and Positions

June 5, 2017 1:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Nadi-X", #NadiXLaunch, 'Wearable X", Yoga Pants, Yoga Pants With Motion Sensors

Ready for vibrating yoga pants!? Haha!

Muscle and Fitness reports such… exists!

Australian brand “Wearable X” new “Nadi X” fitness tights have motion sensors that detect your position and will vibrate if you need to get into a better pose.

Wearable X claims the new “Nadi X” tights may actually help improve your posture, yoga positions and can be ordered on-line with arrival expected in August.

 

At $299 per pair, they should exercise for you, while you watch TV!

Does this mean I’ll soon see women who wear these just start shaking? Talk about a conversation starter… lol!

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live