North Texas Children’s Summer Nutrition Programs For Financially Challenged Families

The end of the school year marks the beginning of concern for financially challenged North Texas families when it comes to food for their children, as reported by CBS 11.

Time for summer nutrition programs!

These programs offer free breakfast and lunch for children at different campuses with no registration or proof of income required.

Click the below links for details concerning their programs:

Garland ISD is offering FREE meals in areas where over 50% of children are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals during the school year. Garland also offers other summer activities that focus on healthy living, education, exercise and eating correctly.

Keeping children healthy and active this summer is the goal of these programs that run through August.