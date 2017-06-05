WATCH: “Avengers: Infinity War” – Extended First Look (2018)

June 5, 2017 1:20 PM By Blake Powers
If you’re excited to see Avengers: Infinity War, here is an in depth look as to how it came about, and the creative process involved.

IMDB.com reports Avengers: Infinity War will star the primary cast of Guardians of The Galaxy, Scarlette Johansson (“Black Widow”), Tom Holland (“Peter Parker”/”Spider-Man”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“Dr. Strange”), Chris Evans (“Captain America”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Tony Stark”/”Iron Man”), Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”), Bucky Barnes (“Winter Soldier”), Jeremy Renner (“Clint Barton”/”Hawkeye”), Paul Rudd (“Scott Lang/”Ant-Man”, Paul Bettany (“Vision”), and Mark Ruffalo (“Bruce Banner”/”The Hulk”), just to name a few.

Avengers: Infinity War is slated for a May 4, 2018 release.

 

 

