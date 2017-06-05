Wonder Woman Shatters Box Office Record For Female Director

June 5, 2017 7:34 AM
Filed Under: Box Office, patty jenkins, Record, Wonder Woman

Did you see Wonder Woman over the weekend?

Good news! It shattered the box office for a female director bringing in $223 million worldwide. About $100 million of that money comes from the United States. Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins now hold the record for the biggest U.S. open for a female director, taking down Sam Taylor Johnson and Fifty Shades of Grey.

An ever crazier point to this story is that Patty Jenkins has really only directed one other movie, Monster which starred Charlize Theron. Clearly she was onto something then since Charlize ended up with an Oscar for the role!

By the way, girls rule and boys drool!

 

