Cher continues dealing with the death of her former husband, Gregg Allman.

Cher was at Allman’s funeral Saturday in Macon, GA. During the weekend, she tweeted…

2day we were with our beloved

Gregory,tomorrow we say goodbye. He was shy.He Was a KIND,LOVING man.The Sadness is immeasurable 4 all🕊 — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

Gregory's children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house.We reminisced & watced🌞Set.I'm so proud of em…THEY'RE

ALLMANS — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

Final goodbye to a Musical Genius🕊He was,sweet,shy,Loving,man,AND a mystery to all of us at times.He had demons & he fought them.We 💖'd Him — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2017

Just Got back from THE BIG HOUSE🌺

Duane was ripping off a solo in the back yard.Reminded me of watching Dickie.This Wknd Tears & Laughter🎭 pic.twitter.com/Ke0ZOFbzdJ — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2017

Previously, Cher tweeted this…

Condolences to Gregg Allman’s family, friends and fans. R.I.P.