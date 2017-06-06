Cher Tweets Through the Weekend From Gregg Allman Memorial

Fans lined the streets in Macon, Georgia, to say goodbye to Gregg Allman over the weekend. Former wife and good friend Cher attended.

She tweeted throughout the weekend from Macon, Georgia, where he was buried on Saturday. Among her tweets were:

“Been rough time for the entire Allman Family. The only thing that made me smile is ALL Allman children look like Gregory, no matter who the mother was.” Cher was married to Allman from 1975 to 1979 and mother to Elijah. While she never remarried, Allman had four more wives for a total of seven.

2day we were with our beloved

Gregory,tomorrow we say goodbye. He was shy.He Was a KIND,LOVING man.The Sadness is immeasurable 4 all🕊 — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

“He was shy. He was a kind and loving man. The sadness is immeasurable for all.”

Gregory's children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house.We reminisced & watced🌞Set.I'm so proud of em…THEY'RE

ALLMANS — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

“Gregory’s children are AMAZING. We spent a hard day… We reminisced & watched the sun set. I’m so proud of em…THEY’RE ALLMANS.”

Final goodbye to a Musical Genius🕊He was,sweet,shy,Loving,man,AND a mystery to all of us at times.He had demons & he fought them.We 💖'd Him — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2017

“Final goodbye to a musical genius. He was a sweet, shy, loving man and a mystery to all of us at times. He had demons and he fought them. We loved him.”

Just Got back from THE BIG HOUSE🌺

Duane was ripping off a solo in the back yard.Reminded me of watching Dickie.This Wknd Tears & Laughter🎭 pic.twitter.com/Ke0ZOFbzdJ — Cher (@cher) June 4, 2017

“This weekend was filled with tears and laughter.”