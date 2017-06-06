Cher Tweets Through the Weekend From Gregg Allman Memorial

Fans lined the streets in Macon, Georgia, to say goodbye to Gregg Allman over the weekend. Former wife and good friend Cher attended.
She tweeted throughout the weekend from Macon, Georgia, where he was buried on Saturday. Among her tweets were:
“Been rough time for the entire Allman Family. The only thing that made me smile is ALL Allman children look like Gregory, no matter who the mother was.” Cher was married to Allman from 1975 to 1979 and mother to Elijah. While she never remarried, Allman had four more wives for a total of seven.
“He was shy. He was a kind and loving man. The sadness is immeasurable for all.”
“Gregory’s children are AMAZING. We spent a hard day… We reminisced & watched the sun set. I’m so proud of em…THEY’RE ALLMANS.”
“Final goodbye to a musical genius. He was a sweet, shy, loving man and a mystery to all of us at times. He had demons and he fought them. We loved him.”
“This weekend was filled with tears and laughter.”