Dallas Emergency Siren System Under New Security and Ready For Tomorrow’s Test

June 6, 2017 1:20 PM By Blake Powers
Dallas, Dallas Emergency Siren System

Since Dallas’ emergency siren systems snafu in April, which kept thousands awake for nearly 2-hours of soothing siren sounds, now has all new security in place, according to city officials, as reported by CBS 11.

Yesterday, authorities released a statement noting Dallas’ 155 sirens now have “constant encrypted communication” and the system “is ready to alert City Of Dallas residents and guests during any emergency.”

The next test for the Dallas emergency siren system, is tomorrow.

Wonder if it’ll accidentally go of after 12midnight tonight, like it did in April… :).

