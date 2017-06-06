Donald Trump’s “Covfefe” Will Probably Be Seen On Merchandise Soon

June 6, 2017 1:10 PM By Blake Powers
“Covfefe”, anyone?

Legal documents have been filed by several hoping to cash-in on the would-be-word!

Don’t be surprised if you soon see “covfefe” on a myriad of shirts, pants, sweaters, t-shirts, tank tops, beverages and perhaps boobs, according to TMZ.

Oh, and the thongs, panties, pj and clog departments are distinct possibilities, too!

TMZ also reports one guy wants to market a “Covfefe” coffee.

President Trump may actually be encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit by creating such an opportunity, which he may legally want a percentage of… :).

Ready for “covfefe” boxers? Briefs?

 

