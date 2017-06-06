John Oliver Encourages Fans To Get Politicians “Out Of Office” If They Don’t Believe In Climate Change

This new administration has provided a treasure trove of material for the late night shows. Too bad John Oliver only gets one day a week to discuss everything that happens over the course of a week. Since he only has twenty minutes, he has to be very selective on the topic.

This week’s episode of Last Week Tonight did not hold back. John Oliver took the majority of the show to rail against the fact that the President took the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

More than 190 countries have signed onto them, including North Korea and China. Even American companies are concerned and don’t want Trump to give up on the Accords.

WARNING! The video below is NSFW.

As always, Oliver and his amazing team of researchers brought the facts. He’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Paris Agreement.