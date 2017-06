Planning on making a trip to the water park this summer?

There’s nothing better than hitting the water slides at Hurricane Harbor in this hot Texas weather. Heck, just sitting in the wave pool to keep cool will work too. Unless your this guy, who seems to be able to defy gravity.

What did we just witness??? How does he manage to skate across the surface of the pool? Not to mention that’s a perfect landing on the side of the pool. And he knows it too!