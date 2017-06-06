Rapper Kendrick Lamar Buys Graduating Sister A Toyota

American rapper Kendrick Lamar came into the public ear/eye in 2010 from his mix-tape Overly Dedicated. In 2011, he released his first studio album Section 80, which included his debut single “HiiiPoWeR”. He has worked with successful hip hop artists, including The Game, Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg. In 2012, his major label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200, contained Top 40 singles “Swimming Pools (Drank), “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe”, “Poetic Justic” and the album went platinum. In 2015, his 3rd album To Pimp A Butterfly has free jazz, funk, soul, spoken word influences and contains his first Grammy winning single, “I”. This year, his 4th album Damn contains the hit single “Humble”, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart (Wikipedia).

So far, Kendrick has earned (7) Grammys and in 2016 was named one of the “100 Most Influential People In The World” by TIME.

Kendrick has said his said Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. Jay Z, Nas and Eminem are his top 4 favorite rappers. He grew up in Compton CA, without a silver-spoon in his mouth, and now Kendrick is happily taking the rap, for buying his sister a new Toyota Camry for her high school graduation.

Some have taken to social media, insinuating him as being cheap in his purchase choice.

A Toyota rep told TMZ that the company sees Kendrick’s choice as “smart and thoughtful” because of Toyota’s good track record of longevity and reliability. I had a Camry for 17 years, and the only reason I didn’t have it longer was because another driver who suddenly stopped on an icy-road… made sure I didn’t.

Perhaps Kendrick Lamar is not only a successful rapper, but a wise man with money. The Camry could very well last his sister for many years while she pursues an extended education. Wise choice, Kendrick. She’ll better understand later:).