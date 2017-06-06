Ryan Reynolds Has Been Hitting The Gym Hard For Deadpool 2

God bless Ryan Reynolds!
Ok, it’s no secret the man is hot. Of course he works out. You have to if you want to fit into your superhero onesie. He’s even rubbing off on Josh Brolin, who plays Cable.
Thought you might like some updated training shots from #deadpool2 Check out @joshbrolin on the left… Getting RIPPED. Soon he'll step deep into the soul of CABLE. On the right, you can see me doing some light flexing while being silly in my dressing room. I have a long way to go still. PRO TIP: "Leg Day" is important. But "Smile Day" is essential.
Ok, the guy on the left really is Josh Brolin. Here’s some proof that’s he’s really been hitting the gym.
Drop sets to the point where you can't even lift the weight of your own arms. @justindlovato is my friend…usually, but when he pushes me close to tears, I know, deep inside, that he actually wants to play Cable even more than I do. #friendswhotortureotherfriends #FuckingBrolin #fuckingcable #ryanreynoldsismybitch @iambuilt @goldsgym #100%clean
However, Ryan Reynolds looks a little different than we remember him. Let’s look at that pic again. Looks like he shaved his head???
Looking forward to the new and improved look of Deadpool! He’s almost as big as Wolverine!