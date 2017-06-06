Ryan Reynolds Has Been Hitting The Gym Hard For Deadpool 2

God bless Ryan Reynolds!

Ok, it’s no secret the man is hot. Of course he works out. You have to if you want to fit into your superhero onesie. He’s even rubbing off on Josh Brolin, who plays Cable.

Ok, the guy on the left really is Josh Brolin. Here’s some proof that’s he’s really been hitting the gym.

However, Ryan Reynolds looks a little different than we remember him. Let’s look at that pic again. Looks like he shaved his head???

Looking forward to the new and improved look of Deadpool! He’s almost as big as Wolverine!