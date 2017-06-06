Squirrels Responsible For Stealing A Veteran’s American Flags

Squirrels are sneaky little jerks, always plotting something at any given moment. However, what you may not know is that they are also very patriotic!

Believe it or not, but squirrels love #Merica! So much so, that they’ll steal American flags from a San Antonio Air Force veteran.

Jennifer Northam’s father had placed several small American flags all around the outside of his house. Sadly, soon after, Northam and her father were extremely upset to discover that all the flags had been stolen.

Thankfully, a neighbor stepped up and was able to provide some video evidence of who stole the flags…a family of squirrels.

Of course, they all had a good laugh over it. Northam said…

“It was like relief came over both of us, because we finally understood that it wasn’t someone. It was something. I mean, how amazing that they use their resources like that. They find something new, figured it would work and used it.”

Mystery solved!