Survey Shows 43% of Women Admit to Spying on Partner

If your wife or girlfriend has trust issues, you’re in good company. Or at least large company.

A survey of Brits has found 43% of women admit they spy on their partners. 58% said they don’t trust the one they love.

Only 1 in 5 men report the same trust problem.

The survey shows 40% of the women had looked at their man’s text messages, 18% had logged into his social media, 16% had checked GPS history and 13% read emails. More than 1000 men and women participated via the Online Spy Shop who specializes in surveillance equipment.

The good news in all this is that about the same percentage of women said they’ve never spied on their partner…

but said they would if they thought their partner was up to no good.