Want To Find Your Family Members’ Military Service Records?

The National Personnel Records Center, Military Personnel Records (NPRC-MPR) is the repository of millions of military personnel, health, and medical records of discharged and deceased veterans of all services during the 20th century(Records prior to WWI are in Washington, DC.).

NPRC (MPR) also stores medical treatment records of retirees from all services, as well as records for dependent and other persons treated at naval medical facilities.

Information from the records is made available upon written request (with signature and date) to the extent allowed by law.

