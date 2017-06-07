Ben Falcone On Doing Movies With His Wife Melissa McCarthy: Until Somebody Tells Us We Have To Stop, We’re Gonna Keep Doing It

Ben Falcone may be most well-known as being the husband of actress Melissa McCarthy, however his own career shouldn’t go unnoticed. He’s an actor, a director, and author, and a great father to two beautiful girls, Georgette and Vivian.

With Father’s Day right around, Ben has a new book out called “Being A Dad Is Weird.” Perfect title! It’s simple yet so true.

Now, I actually got the chance to sit down and chat with Ben about his new book. As expected, first question right off the bat was “What’s the weirdest thing your kids do?” If you have kids or know a kid…yeah, that’s a tough question to narrow down. Apparently Vivian and Georgette are very into elaborate dance numbers, which go on and on and on. He did say though that his girls have yet to figure out that he’s full of it. Ha! He also admitted that they are totally embarrassed by him. Apparently, he and Melissa like to do bits around the house which they don’t find funny at all.

And of course while I had Ben on the phone, I had to mention the epic “girl scout” fight scene from The Boss. (You can watch that scene HERE.) For starters, how do you even go about directing that? There’s punching and a lot of foul language used by little kids! However, Ben went into total dad mode on set making sure the girls were all wearing sunscreen because they were filming outside. And he’s not the only one that went into full on parental mode, Annie Mumolo was busy making sure everyone had snacks before shooting.

And yes, we did talk about his wife Melissa McCarthy. In case you haven’t noticed, but Ben has made a lot of cameos in her films. Their first movie together, Bridesmaids, was a total fluke. Ben had actually read for a different part when they ended up giving him the air marshal role. After that though, he would just be on location with Melissa and they would put him to work. He also threw in…”Until somebody tells us we have to stop, we’re gonna keep doing it.”

Honestly, I’m so sad that I didn’t have more time to talk with Ben. I could have talked about all his roles, all his movies, maybe try to weasel my way into one of his films. He was such a nice guy. It’s always awesome to meet celebrities who are the real deal…and this guy’s it!

Be sure to check out his book too! “Being A Dad Is Weird” is available in store right now!