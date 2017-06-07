Britney Spears’ “Toxic” Sung Without Autotune Is Kind Of Great

June 7, 2017 8:49 AM By Rebekah Black
Britney Spears’ “Toxic” was a huge hit in 2003. It was the beginning of the autotune era. The entire song, including Miss Britney’s voice, is autotuned.

So what does “Toxic” sound like without the autotune? Could Britney Spears sing back then? If you will recall, recently Brit-Brit got railed for her lack of singing on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. There was also that infamous video of her isolated vocals from one of her concerts.

But believe it or not, Britney could sing early on in her career. And this autotune-free version of “Toxic” proves it. Here’s the final version of the song for reference.

You can really tell the difference when the chorus hits.

