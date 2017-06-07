Cher’s Life Story is Headed to Broadway

By Hayden Wright

A musical based on Cher’s life and career is headed to Broadway in 2018. The show will explore her deep catalog of hits and the unusual, surprising, incomparable path Cher has traveled in the public eye—from folk-rock singer to variety show star, Oscar-winning actress, and dance-pop diva. Cher made the announcement on Twitter:

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” Cher wrote. “There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It’ll be on Broadway 2018.”

Related: Cher and James Corden Serenade Each Other with ‘I Got You Bae’

The New York Post reports that Jason Moore of Pitch Perfect will direct the show, written by Rick Elice of Jersey Boys acclaim. The lead role will be played by three actresses to reflect three different eras of her life.

Cher attended a read-through of the musical in January and said she was surprised by how much she enjoyed it.

“Just walked [off] the musical,” she wrote. “I SOBBED & LAUGHED & I WAS PREPARED NOT 2 LIKE IT. AUDIENCE CLAPPED AFTER SONGS & GAVE IT STANDING OVATION.”

[tweet https://twitter.com/cher/status/872254475150385152]