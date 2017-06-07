Former A-Rod Lover Threatening Extortion

In 2014, Alex Rodriguez broke off a brief relationship and the woman occasionally contacted him for small sums of money, which he never paid, as reported by TMZ.

When Rodriguez began dating Jennifer Lopez, the woman began asking him for even more money, and he told her he was in a good relationship and wanted to be left alone.

Now, TMZ has been told the woman has demanded $600 grand or she’ll provide the media Rodriguez’s text messages he sent to her. Yeah, good old… extortion.

Rodriguez refuses to bow the her threat and his legal counsel is currently preparing to go to the police and federal authorities if the woman continues her line of pursuing him.

Fortunately, word from TMZ is Jennifer Lopez supports and understands his situation, having gone thru similar herself.