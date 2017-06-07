George W. Bush Makes A Surprise Visit To Meet A Veteran He Previously Met While In A Coma

You may have a lump in your throat after this one.

The first time this soldier met President George W. Bush, he was in a coma – recovering from terrible wounds received in combat. Carlos Colon doesn’t remember it, but that was the day the Commander in Chief pinned Colon’s Purple Heart to the young vet’s pillow.

Colon eventually woke up, and began the long process of healing and rehabilitation. But he told his family he always wanted to meet the 43rd president – and this week, he did.

Speaker @pauldavisryan and I are in awe of the courage and tenacity we saw in the wounded warriors working out at @adaptivetrainingfoundation with @davidvobora.

And it was a total surprise.