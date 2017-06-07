George W. Bush Makes A Surprise Visit To Meet A Veteran He Previously Met While In A Coma

June 7, 2017 5:01 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Coma, geroge w bush, Purple Heart, surprise meeting, Veteran

You may have a lump in your throat after this one.

The first time this soldier met President George W. Bush, he was in a coma – recovering from terrible wounds received in combat. Carlos Colon doesn’t remember it, but that was the day the Commander in Chief pinned Colon’s Purple Heart to the young vet’s pillow.

Colon eventually woke up, and began the long process of healing and rehabilitation. But he told his family he always wanted to meet the 43rd president – and this week, he did.

And it was a total surprise.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live