KLUV World Tour: The Christmas Markets Of Germany, Switzerland, & Austria

June 7, 2017 7:30 AM By Jody Dean
It may be June, but we’re already talking about Christmas! Think about it…who wouldn’t want to do all their last minute Christmas shopping in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria! Honestly, Christmas was pretty much invented in Germany. So get yourself a hot cup of glühwein and prepare to shop til you drop!

Join us December 2nd through December 10th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

  • $2799 – per person based on double/triple occupancy
  • $3299 – per person based on single occupancy

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Vienna-Zurich/DFW
  • Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
  • 7-night hotel accommodations
  • Hotel service charges, and taxes
  • 7 breakfasts, 1 Welcome Dinner, 2 hotel dinners. 1 Farewell dinner
  • Porterage for one suitcase per person
  • Services of a professional Trafalgar Tour Guide

The price does not include…

  • All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guide and drivers
  • Meals other than specified, Airline Baggage fees
