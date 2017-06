Texas weather is hard to explain.

For outsiders, the thoughts is it’s just hot all the time. While that’s true, we are also vulnerable to thunderstorms and tornadoes at any given moment. Not to mention, some days it can be 100% sunshine while it’s raining. And then there’s winter…stupid winter, where one day it’s 80 degrees and the next we have Icemageddon.

Well, we’ve found the perfect picture to sum up our crazy Texas weather.

Nailed it!