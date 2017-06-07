Watch #IMOMSOHARD – “I Swimsuit Season So Hard”

Attention ladies who are thinking about summer swimsuits!

Have you seen the Facebook page, #IMOMSOHARD? It’s about 2 married mothers who talk about things moms talk about… and they… are FUNNY!

In the attached episode, the moms (Kristin Hensley & Jen Smedly) talk about the one thing s-o many women (especially moms) talk about at the beginning of summer… the often times dreaded “swimsuit.”

Their YouTube video notes, “When I’m at the beach, I’m there to lifeguard, build sandcastles, supply treats, re-stand the umbrella every dang time it blows over, spray sunscreen, drink a beer, look for seashells, warm-up wet kiddos, force people to eat sandwiches and drink juice, blow up water-wings, and keep my son from publicly urinating. Basically, I’ve got a really fun job to do and I don’t have time to let a piece of lycra throw me off my game. #imomsohard #baywatch #swimsuit #cutouts #doubledecker #brave #moat #onelife #liveit #momlife #reallife #mombod #beach

Moms! You have my respect, especially now that I’m a dad of (4), one of which clogged two toilets in the past 2 days. Enough said…:).