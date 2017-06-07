“Wonder Woman Part 2”: Here’s What’s Known So Far

If you like the new Wonder Woman as much as I do, you’ll be happy to know a few important details have already emerged concerning Part 2!

CNN reports director Patty Jenkins and it’s star Gal Gadot plans to return. Jenkins told CNN, “It would have been a totally different story, and I don’t know that I would have wanted to do the movie if it was with a lead Wonder Woman who I didn’t believe in.” Jenkins also noted, “Not only do I believe in her, she blows me away”–“It made it much easier to have the greatest Wonder Woman in the world put in the palm of my hand.”

In Wonder Woman part 2, Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly, “”The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right”–“She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

On the subject of getting 1970s Wonder Woman TV star Lynda Carter for an appearance…

Oh we tried, tried, tried. And we won't stop trying. https://t.co/Zvla4SVfdM — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2017

I hope Warner Bros. can bring back writers Allan Heinberg, Zack Snyder, Jason Fuchs, and doesn’t wait too long to give them a green light.