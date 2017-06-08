Bill Cosby’s Wife Camille Still Not Attending His Sexual Assault Trial

Even though Bill Cosby’s co-stars Keshia Knight Pulliam went with him to his sexual assault trial Monday, and Sheila Frazier did the same yesterday, what’s standing out, is the lack of support from Bill’s wife, Camille.

TMZ reports yesterday was the 3rd straight day Camille chose not to attend Bill’s trial, which stands out to the media, and may to the jury.

Attorneys handling sexual assault trials typically want the spouse of the accused to publicly show support.

TMZ says there are reports Camille will eventually be in court… but when?

First impressions are important, and Cosby’s jury… well… you fill in the blank.