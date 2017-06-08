Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Baby, Luna, Threw Out The First Pitch For The Mariners

June 8, 2017 5:22 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Baseball, Chrissy Teigen, First Pitch, John Legend, Luna, MLB, Seattle Mariners

Baseball just got a lot cuter!

Baby Luna, the most adorable child on Earth, who also happens to have some pretty famous parents, got to throw out the first pitch at the Mariners game. In case you were wondering…she’s barely one-year-old.

Now she did need a little help from mom and dad, but that didn’t stop her from getting it close to the plate.

She also got some special treatment, managing to sneak her way into the dugout.

Had a little bubble gum.

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

And hang out on the field like an official member of the team.

No one was more proud than her daddy!

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Who knows, maybe she’ll be the first female pitcher in Major League Baseball!

 

