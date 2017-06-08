Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Baby, Luna, Threw Out The First Pitch For The Mariners

Baseball just got a lot cuter!

Baby Luna, the most adorable child on Earth, who also happens to have some pretty famous parents, got to throw out the first pitch at the Mariners game. In case you were wondering…she’s barely one-year-old.

Now she did need a little help from mom and dad, but that didn’t stop her from getting it close to the plate.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

She also got some special treatment, managing to sneak her way into the dugout.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

Had a little bubble gum.

Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners' bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

And hang out on the field like an official member of the team.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

No one was more proud than her daddy!

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

Who knows, maybe she’ll be the first female pitcher in Major League Baseball!