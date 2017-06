Surprise! Loading…Player 4!

This couple really, really loves to play XBox. So it’s only fitting that they’re adding a new player into the mix. With the help of an extra XBox controller, the couple announced their pregnancy to the world. Controller #4 also feature a pair of baby shoes and a mustache pacifier, just in case people didn’t get it.

Ha! This pregnancy announcement speaks to the gamer in all of us. Congrats!