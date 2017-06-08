Dallas Cowboy Zeke Elliott Has Personal Performance Plan

Dallas Cowboy Ezekie Elliott, who rushed for 1,631 yard last season, is looking forward to fall football with a personal performance plan.

CBS 11 reports via sister-station 105.3 THE FAN, Zeke feels he left a lot of yards on the field last season, “Where I think I can make the biggest improvement, is becoming an elite runner in the second level. That’s what’s going to propel you from 1,600 to 1,800 to 1,900 yards. And making sure I make all those plays count, not leaving any yards on the field.”

Zeke continued, “You got to keep working, keep grinding,” he said. “I’ve got to keep finishing my runs in practice and making it like clockwork. Making it become like a natural habit to make long runs and make guys miss in the secondary. It’s just repetition.”

Zeke is doing his homework with Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott and said, “We’re just getting together after every OTA and watching film, helping each other out and explaining to each other what our jobs are so we can know what everyone around us is doing so we can do our job better.”

Prior Planning Promotes Positive Performance. Good to know Zeke, Dez and Dak are working together in doing so.