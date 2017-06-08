Families Locked Out Of Graduation Due To The Building’s Fire Code

No matter how crazy the graduation in your family might have been, it probably won’t top this.

Imagine getting locked out of your child’s commencement.

It happened in San Antonio thanks to a building code and the fire marshal, when the arena reached its capacity and they had to lock the doors.

The school district is apologizing, but it turns out this is happening to a lot of districts. Just too many people coming to the ceremonies, which is why many are starting to require tickets and RSVPs.

But even so, of all the things to miss. Ouch.