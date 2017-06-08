Hanging Out With Good Friends Can Improve Your Health

A study from Michigan State University reveals as you age, friendships are more important for your health and happiness. Yes, family relationships are important, but good friendships have the biggest effect on your overall well-being.

Michigan State assistant professor of psychology William Chopik says, “Friendships become even more important as we age. Keeping a few really good friends around can make a world of difference for our health and well-being. So it’s smart to invest in the friendships that make you happiest.”

A little over a year ago, a long-time friend and his family moved from Memphis to Lewisville. He and I have known each other since our late teens while in broadcasting school together. We hangout once in a while, and I’ve noticed when we do, I feel better. Good friendships are to be treasured and I’m thankful he and his family are here.

Do you feel the same? If so, plan on spending time with good friends this weekend, and enjoy life!