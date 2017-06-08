Phil Collins Hospitalized After Falling & Hitting His Head

June 8, 2017 8:08 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Chair, Fall, Fell, Gash, Head, Injured, Phil Collins

Bad news. Phil Collins is postponing his shows for tonight and Friday night after suffering a bad fall that put him in the hospital.

Apparently, Collins has been having problems walking since his recent back surgery. As he was getting up to hit the bathroom in the middle of the night, the singer fell and hit his head. On his way down, he hit a chair and suffered a gash across his head, which needed stitches.

Thankfully, he’s alright! Looks like doctors are keeping a close eye on him for the next 24 hours. Assuming all goes well, he should be back on stage by Sunday.

