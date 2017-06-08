The Airport Is Getting Rid Of DFW Barbershop After 4 Decades

There’s a barbershop at DFW Airport that’s been there for more than forty years. Now, it’s about to go away.

The airport says its remodeling, and that the friendly, familiar little business doesn’t fit its plans.

That’s an odd statement, actually – because most airports are in the business of trying to get people to keep coming back. Get off any plane in any city and see how much effort is put into welcoming passengers – complete with ads and signs pointing arrivals to all the things that make their destinations fun and unique. Some airports hire greeters, or even bands to play in the concourse, all designed to make the airport experience unique and enjoyable.

And now DFW Airport is getting rid of something very special that does exactly that. In Texas, our official state motto is Friendship – plastered all over highway signs from here to El Paso. Something you’ll find in a little barbershop at DFW Airport. At least until they get rid of it.