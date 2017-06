Well, this is one way to cool down this summer.

Leave it to the Slow Mo Guys to play with a six foot water balloon. Besides almost getting crushed by the shear size and weight of the balloon, then almost drowning…this actually looks kind of fun.

Yeah right! Just kidding! We don’t want any part of this insanity. We’ll just let the Slow Mo Guys have all the glory while we watch from the safety of our chairs.