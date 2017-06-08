Washington D.C. Bar Is Hosting A “Comey Hearing Covfefe” Watching Party

June 8, 2017 6:11 AM By Rebekah Black
Today’s the day that former FBI Director James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

It’s a big moment for Washington D.C. In fact, there are several bars in D.C. that are planning on opening their doors early today in order to host testimony watching parties.

Shaw’s Tavern will open their doors at 9:30AM and feature several themed menu items for the event. The bar will be serving up Russian vodkas for $5 along with FBI sandwiches (a BLT) for $10. Not to mention all five of their TVs will be showing the testimony in full volume.

Well, that’s one way to get people interested in government.

