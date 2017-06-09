98.7K-LUV’s Blake Powers #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 9-11

Blake Powers “9 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: June 9-11“

Friday

Spring Movies On The Lawn at Crown Hill Memorial Park – War Room – 8:30pm – FREE admission

– War Room – 8:30pm – FREE admission The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Angelika Film Center & Cafe (Dallas) – nothing like a night out, with Dr. Frank-N-Furter!

Friday – Sunday

A-Kon 48 at Ft. Worth Convention Center – their Facebook page reveals, “The longest continually running anime convention in North America. We started in the Dallas area in 1990 and continue to bring anime, manga, and Japanese culture to North Texas.”

Oak Cliff Film Festival 2017 – according to their website, “In its 6th year, the Oak Cliff Film Festival has established itself as a significant city-wide event, featuring the best of Oak Cliff’s theatre and art venues, restaurants, bars, and small businesses. OCFF showcases brave and independent film making of all stripes in an atmosphere that encourages and fosters film making in Dallas and beyond. The Oak Cliff Film Festival was established in 2011 as a regional film festival in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, Texas. The festival has received national acclaim from prominent sources including The New York Times, Filmmaker Magazine, and Moviemaker Magazine. Led by the Aviation Cinemas team, who took over operations at the Texas Theatre in December of 2010, and backed by the 501 3(c) Oak Cliff Foundation.

Friday – Sept 1st

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Saturday

Grand Prairie Dragon Boat Festival at Loyd Park – per their website, “Dragon Boating is back for year four in Grand Prairie, TX! The 4th annual CTE Scholarship Dragon Boat Festival will take place at Loyd Park on Joe Pool Lake. The event is now open for team registration.”

The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland – happens the 2nd Saturday each month through December, and according to their website, “The Urban Flea is an irreverent group of artists featuring vintage goods, pretty things, found objects rescued & re-purposed items and hand crafted wares.”

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band/ZZ TOP – Toyota Stadium – 7pm

Saturday & Sunday

Taste of Dallas at Fair Park – according to their Facebook page, “The Main Event at Fair Park on Saturday and Sunday has something for everyone with over 200 sponsors and exhibitors for attendees to engage and interact with and features a smoking hot new area…..Live Fire – BBQ, Burgers & Brews presented by Napoleon Gourmet Grills.”

