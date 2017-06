Rent a Dad!

Some guys in their 20s in Washington state posted a Craigslist ad looking for an older man to fill in as a father figure to grill burgers and hot dogs for a party on Father’s Day weekend.

I sent this to my dad… I really think he would be a good fit. No joke #Bill #Craigslist pic.twitter.com/SD0FtzkuUC — Will Foley Foley (@Will_of_Fame) June 3, 2017

Ideally, this man will have a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. He’s also in charge of bringing his own grill, but burgers and hot dogs will be provided.

To seal the deal, payment will be food and beer.